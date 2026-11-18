HERRIMAN, Utah — Real Salt Lake is headed back to the MLS postseason for the sixth consecutive season, but the road to this year's playoffs hasn't been easy.

RSL overcame injuries, a 13-match winless streak, and a Decision Day wait to secure its postseason spot. Now, the Claret and Cobalt turn their attention to a Thursday night wild card matchup against the Seattle Sounders.

Real Salt Lake's resilience rewarded with sixth straight playoff appearance:

RSL’s Rollercoaster Ride Ends in the Playoffs

The two teams split their regular-season meetings, setting up another challenge for Real Salt Lake as it looks to keep its season alive.

"We met our expectations. We did it a different way, but now it's: how can we use the experiences of the season and the momentum that we have to make a real push in these playoffs," RSL head coach Pablo Mastroeni said.

Mastroeni knows Seattle presents a difficult test. The Sounders bring postseason experience, a strong fan base and the advantage of playing on their home turf.

"They're a really good team that have been in the playoffs quite a few times over the course of the last 15 years," Mastroeni said. "They're a steely group. They have a great fan base. They play on turf. So there's a lot of variables that are an advantage for them. For us, it's again, staying to our game plan, trusting ourselves."

As RSL prepares for the win-or-go-home matchup, Mastroeni wants his players to embrace the moment rather than get caught up in the tactical details.

"We've had 34 games of tactical work," Mastroeni said. "And I think this is the moment where, as a coaching staff, you almost cede the stage, put the players on the stage and let them do their jam."

Despite the ups and downs of the regular season, Mastroeni said the challenges could ultimately serve as valuable experience for his team heading into the postseason.

"It wasn't easy, but now I look back, and I go, man, what an experience that you can really lean on," he said. "And now you have tangible proof. Proof that if you stick to the process and the things you can control when results in life aren't going your way, that the sun will shine one day and you'll be better for it."

Now, RSL will look to turn that experience into postseason success.

Real Salt Lake faces Seattle on Thursday at 8 p.m. in the MLS Wild Card round. The winner advances, while the loser's season comes to an end.