President, CEO of Utah Grizzlies hockey team dies at age 56

WEST VALLEY CITY, Utah — The president and chief executive officer of the Utah Grizzlies professional hockey team died unexpectedly over the weekend.

Kevin Bruder, 56, passed away on Sunday, according to an announcement from the team and the Maverik Center.

Bruder was also the general manager of the Maverik Center, which serves as the team's home arena and venue for various events.

It's not yet known how Bruder died, but the announcement said his passing was "sudden" and "while enjoying the Utah outdoors."

"Kevin’s greatest joy was his family, and he is survived by Susan and their four beloved children: Allison, Emily, Joel, and Christopher," the statement read.

Bruder has been the GM of the Maverik Center (formerly known as the E-Center) since 1997. He became the president and CEO of the Grizzlies in 2005.

Bruder was also the chairman of the ECHL Board of Governors, the league in which the Grizzlies play.

"Kevin's commitment to the ECHL over the past 20 years has helped lead the League and grow to where it is today," ECHL Commissioner Ryan Crelin said in a statement Monday. "He was always steady, rational and willing to work for the benefit of the greater good - this was reflected in his selection as Chairman by the ECHL Board of Governors for each of the past four seasons. More importantly, he was a fantastic person, a family man, and a great friend who will be dearly missed."

While Bruder served as the chief executive, the Grizzlies team itself is owned by the Elmore Sports Group. It is the ECHL affiliate of the Colorado Avalanche NHL team.

"Kevin Bruder’s legacy is one of leadership, generosity, and service. He leaves behind a community that was stronger because of him, and he will be deeply missed by all who had the privilege of knowing or working alongside him," the team's statement read, in part. The full announcement can be found below: