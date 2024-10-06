Price, Utah among new Latter-day Saint temple sites announced at General Conference

SALT LAKE CITY — The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints announced plans to build 17 new temples, including one in eastern Utah.

In the final session of this weekend's General Conference, Church President Russell M. Nelson announced the new temple sites:



Price, Utah

Coeur d'Alene, Idaho

Queen Creek, Arizona

El Paso, Texas

Milwaukee, Wisconsin

Huntsville, Alabama

Summit, New Jersey

Dublin, Ireland

Milan, Italy

Juchitan de Zaragoza, Mexico

Santa Ana, El Salvador

Medellin, Colombia

Santiago, Dominican Republic

Puerto Montt, Chile

Abuja, Nigeria

Kampala, Uganda

Maputo, Mozambique

These newly-announced locations will bring the faith's total number of temples (already built, under construction, or announced) to 367 worldwide, and 31 in Utah.