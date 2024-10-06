Price, Utah among new Latter-day Saint temple sites announced at General Conference

SALT LAKE CITY — The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints announced plans to build 17 new temples, including one in eastern Utah.
In the final session of this weekend's General Conference, Church President Russell M. Nelson announced the new temple sites:
- Price, Utah
- Coeur d'Alene, Idaho
- Queen Creek, Arizona
- El Paso, Texas
- Milwaukee, Wisconsin
- Huntsville, Alabama
- Summit, New Jersey
- Dublin, Ireland
- Milan, Italy
- Juchitan de Zaragoza, Mexico
- Santa Ana, El Salvador
- Medellin, Colombia
- Santiago, Dominican Republic
- Puerto Montt, Chile
- Abuja, Nigeria
- Kampala, Uganda
- Maputo, Mozambique
These newly-announced locations will bring the faith's total number of temples (already built, under construction, or announced) to 367 worldwide, and 31 in Utah.
