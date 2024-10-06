Watch Now
Price, Utah among new Latter-day Saint temple sites announced at General Conference

This July 14, 2015 photo, shows the Indianapolis Indiana Temple of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, crowned with a gilded statue of the angel Moroni, in Carmel, Ind. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)
SALT LAKE CITY — The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints announced plans to build 17 new temples, including one in eastern Utah.

In the final session of this weekend's General Conference, Church President Russell M. Nelson announced the new temple sites:

  • Price, Utah
  • Coeur d'Alene, Idaho
  • Queen Creek, Arizona
  • El Paso, Texas
  • Milwaukee, Wisconsin
  • Huntsville, Alabama
  • Summit, New Jersey
  • Dublin, Ireland
  • Milan, Italy
  • Juchitan de Zaragoza, Mexico
  • Santa Ana, El Salvador
  • Medellin, Colombia
  • Santiago, Dominican Republic
  • Puerto Montt, Chile
  • Abuja, Nigeria
  • Kampala, Uganda
  • Maputo, Mozambique

These newly-announced locations will bring the faith's total number of temples (already built, under construction, or announced) to 367 worldwide, and 31 in Utah.

