Pride centers set to close across Utah ahead of new law

SALT LAKE CITY — Three Pride centers in Utah are set to close their doors in response to a new state law going into effect July 1.

The centers at Southern Utah University, Weber State, and the University of Utah will be shut down when House Bill 261, which was signed into law in January, takes effect.

The new bill replaces Diversity, Equity and Inclusion offices on college campuses with new "student success centers."

Governor Spencer Cox says the bill addresses concerns about some DEI programs and policies, and repurpose funding to help all Utah students regardless of background.

However, critics blast the law as extreme and worry it will make it harder to hire a diverse workforce.

The University of Utah will host a farewell party for their LGBTQ resource center, which has served students on campus for over 20 years, on June 28 at Mountain West Cider.

Down in Cedar City, Southern Utah will be running a "Swag for Scholarship" campaign to secure donations to support students in the community in the future.