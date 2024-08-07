Process underway in execution of convicted murderer Taberon Honie

SALT LAKE CITY — Just after midnight Thursday, the state of Utah will conduct its first execution since 2010 when convicted murder Taberon Honie is put to death.

WATCH: Here's how Utah's first execution since 2010 will take place

While the execution of Honie is set for the early morning hours, protocols are already underway at the Utah State Correctional Facility.

FOX 13 News will continue to provide real-time updates on the execution throughout the day and evening.

8:30 a.m.

Honie has been moved to an observation cell, which is the first step in the execution process.

————————————————————————————————————

8:00 a.m.

The Salt Lake City and Gunnison prisons have been placed in lockdown, which is protocol for executions in the state.