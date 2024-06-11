Last meal? Witnesses? Here's how Utah's first execution since 2010 will take place

SALT LAKE CITY — Following a judge signing a death warrant to execute convicted murder Taberon Honie, the state of Utah is set to carry out its first execution in over 14 years.

Honie is set to be put to death by lethal injection on Thursday, Aug. 8 at the Utah State Correctional Facility in Salt Lake City, the end of a long process to fulfill the death penalty sentence in Utah.

Here are some of the questions, as well as procedures that will be followed, regarding Honie's execution:

WHAT METHOD OF EXECUTION WILL BE USED?

Honie will be executed by lethal injection, with a mixture of chemicals to be used in the process. Ketamine will serve as an anesthetic, with fentanyl relieving pain as Potassium Chloride stops the heart.

Video below describes lethal injection method to be used to execute Honie:

Utah Department of Corrections says it now has drugs to carry out a death sentence

HOW IS THE EXECUTION CHAMBER ARRANGED?

The chamber is a room measuring 24 feet by 38 feet and is fitted with curtains to cover the windows in the adjacent witness rooms. The windows are complete with reflective glass to both physically and emotionally separate and protect the identities of the witnesses. Adjacent to the chamber is a cell where the condemned will be held.

Video below shows the inside of Utah's execution chamber:

Utah Execution Chamber

WILL HONIE BE ALLOWED VISITORS BEFORE EXECUTION?

Family and religious leaders, as well as his attorney, will be allowed to visit with Honie before his execution.

WHAT WILL BE HONIE'S "LAST MEAL"?

As of Tuesday, Honie has not requested his last meal. When he does so, it will be prepared by prison staff on site. No alcoholic beverages are allowed to be served or used in preparation for his last meal.

WHO CAN WITNESS HONIE'S EXECUTION?

Honie is allowed to select up to five people to witness the death penalty being served, along with members of the victims' families and governmental witnesses, if they choose to attend. Nine members of the media are also allowed to be in attendance for the execution.

CAN HONIE DONATE HIS ORGANS BEFORE EXECUTION?

No, organ donation is not allowed for condemned inmates.

CAN ANYONE DOCUMENT HONIE'S EXECUTION?

The Department of Corrections will arrest and encourage prosecution of anyone who in any way attempts to document the death of Honie via audio, video, or any other means.

SEQUENCE OF EVENTS DURING EXECUTION:

Honie will be moved to an observation cell

Honie will then be brought to the execution chamber and secured to the gurney

UDC Executive Director gives the Warden the okay to begin the execution

Curtains over witness windows pulled open

Last statement given by Honie

Signal by Director to begin execution

Execution team commences lethal injection process

Doctor pronounces death and death warrant is signed

Curtains over witness windows are closed

Director informs the Governor and Attorney General of the completion of the execution

Execution chamber is cleared and Medical Examiner takes custody of the body

Chamber is cleaned up

Media witnesses and pool photographers allowed to return to execution chamber

Media returned to Media Center staging area for final press conference

Utah Department of Corrections Utah execution chamber table

WHAT HAPPENS TO HONIE'S BODY AFTER EXECUTION?

His remains will be released to the Medical Examiner. When officials are done with their assessment, the Department treats the remains as the condemned has specified. Those wishes have not yet been finalized.

WHAT IS THE COST OF AN EXECUTION IN UTAH?

The Utah Department of Corrections says it does not have an accounting of the specific costs of an execution, but on average, it costs $51,122 to house a

typical Utah prison inmate for a year.

LAST EXECUTION IN UTAH?

June 18, 2010 - Ronnie Lee Gardner (Gardner was convicted of shooting and killing defense attorney Michael Burdell during an April 2, 1985, attempted courthouse escape. He also wounded a bailiff. Gardner had previously been charged with killing Melvyn Otterstrom during a bar robbery.)

HOW MANY EXECUTIONS HAVE BEEN HELD IN UTAH?

Before Honie, a total of seven people have been executed in Utah. The first to be put to death was Gary Gilmore in 1977.



January 17, 1977 - Gary Gilmore (Firing Squad)

- Gary Gilmore (Firing Squad) August 28, 1987 - Pierre Dale Selby (Lethal Injection)

- Pierre Dale Selby (Lethal Injection) June 10, 1988 - Gary Arthur Bishop (Lethal Injection)

- Gary Arthur Bishop (Lethal Injection) July 30, 1992 - William Andrews (Lethal Injection)

- William Andrews (Lethal Injection) January 26, 1996 - John Albert Taylor (Firing Squad

- John Albert Taylor (Firing Squad October 15, 1999 - Joseph Mitchell Parsons (Lethal Injection)

- Joseph Mitchell Parsons (Lethal Injection) June 18, 2010 - Ronnie Lee Gardner (Firing Squad)

HOW MANY PEOPLE ARE CURRENTLY ON UTAH'S DEATH ROW?

Including Honie, seven people are currently serving on death row in the state of Utah, the longest serving inmate being Douglas Stewart Carter who was sentenced to death in Dec. 1985 after being convicted of aggravated murder.