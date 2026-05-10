Hit-and-run with possible DUI in Provo puts elderly victim in hospital in critical condition

PROVO, Utah — A woman is in the hospital after a driver hit her car head-on in Provo while fleeing the scene of a previous collision.

Provo Police said the incident began Saturday around 3 p.m. when the male suspect, driving a Volkswagen Passat, clipped one car. The other driver called 911 and said they were stopped at a red light at 500 North and 500 West when the suspect swerved around them from behind and clipped the rear driver's side of their car. The suspect then drove off, and the other driver followed him for several minutes.

The suspect stopped in the parking lot of a church near 700 North and 100 West, and a Provo officer responded to the scene and approached the suspect's car. While the officer tried to take him into custody, the suspect again drove off, which caused the officer to roll away from the car, according to Provo Police.

Then at approximately 400 N. 100 West, the suspect hit a small Fiat 500 head-on. The driver in the Fiat, whom police said was an elderly woman, was taken to the hospital with critical injuries.

The suspect then allegedly fled on foot but was stopped by a citizen, who held them until officers arrived. Provo Police suspect he had been drinking alcohol, so they are investigating him for possible driving under the influence charges, among others.

The names of the suspect and victim have not been released as of Saturday evening.