New BYU School of Medicine receives preliminary accreditation ahead of welcoming first students

PROVO, Utah — Less than a year before welcoming its first class of students, the new BYU School of Medicine announced that it has received preliminary accreditation.

The U.S. Department of Education's Liaison Committee on Medical Education approved the accreditation, allowing BYU to begin recruiting and admitting students ahead of the school's July 2027 start date.

BYU first announced plans for its School of Medicine in July 2024. The school will eventually be located in a 275,000-square-foot building on the BYU West Campus, with construction expected to start next year on the site of the old Provo High School.

"Receiving preliminary accreditation is a major milestone and allows us to fulfill a prophetic vision of preparing physicians who will bless individuals, families, and communities throughout the world," said BYU President C. Shane Reese.

The school will begin accepting applications "in the coming weeks," according to school officials.

Intermountain Health will be the BYU School of Medicine’s primary clinical affiliate.