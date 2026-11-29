KEARNS, Utah — A suspect is in custody following a SWAT standoff after a woman was killed and another person was injured during a shooting Saturday evening inside a Kearns nightclub.

Unified Police responded to La Rumba Night Club at 4090 West 5415 South just after 11:15 p.m. and found the unidentified woman with a gunshot wound. After being given medical care at the scene, the woman was transported to the hospital, where she later died.

Upon arriving at the nightclub, officers observed a vehicle fleeing the scene and followed it to a home in Kearns. The suspect, Arturo Garvalena Mendez, barricaded himself inside the home before the 39-year-old surrendered without incident.

During the investigation into the shooting, a person with a gunshot wound showed up at the hospital and was identified as being a victim in the nightclub incident.