Paris Hilton lends support to families who filed lawsuits against Provo Canyon School

PROVO, Utah — Two families have filed lawsuits against a Provo school claiming staff failed to protect their children, including one instance in which a student suffered head injuries after an alleged assault.

Watch LIVE as Paris Hilton speaks in support of lawsuits against Provo school:

Reality television star Paris Hilton, who attended Provo Canyon School in her youth, was in Utah on Monday to lend her support to the families and their legal battles.

In one of the lawsuits, the mother of a 13-year-old boy said her son was left with a brain bleed and a broken jaw from an incident this spring in which the Utah Department of Health and Human Services took action against the school.

According to the lawsuit, Aleah Corona said her son was diagnosed with ADHD and depression, and struggled with behavioral challenges, which led him to the school. Attorney Alan Mortensen said the child almost immediately felt unsafe and reported his concerns to staff multiple times before the incident.

On May 14, Mortensen said another resident slammed the 13-year-old onto his head during a fight at the Provo campus, leaving him with serious head injuries. The lawsuit claims that even with staff present, tensions were allowed to rise between the two youths.

Even after the alleged assault, the child said emergency medical services weren’t called.

A Utah Department of Health and Human Services report found that Provo Canyon staff decided to transport the child to the hospital themselves, which potentially delayed treatment by up to an hour.

Corona said her son is doing well, but worries about the mental trauma he’s suffered. The family came to Utah from Montana to seek accountability from the facility they put their trust in to care for their son.

“We had already discussed safety concerns with them a week prior to the incident," Coronoa said. "They pulled it under the rug, they pretended like it was okay.

“We’re supposed to have our kids there in order to get them to succeed and learn and do better for themselves and the community… and this is what’s happening?”

DHHS placed conditions on the Provo Canyon School’s license, but those are set to expire on Thursday.