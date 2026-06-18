State imposes 'strict conditions' on Provo Canyon School following assault investigation

PROVO, Utah — What are being labeled "strict conditions" have been placed on the license of a Provo school following a Utah Department of Health and Human Services investigation into an assault at the facility.

Staff at the Provo Canyon School were found to have failed to call for emergency help after a minor was left unconscious following an incident on May 18. Instead of calling 911, the school's staff transported the minor to an emergency room on their own, delaying treatment for about one hour.

One of the conditions set by the agency prohibits the school from accepting new clients or readmitting previous clients.

"No child should ever be harmed in programs meant to protect them," said Director Shannon Thoman-Black. "Our role is to hold providers to the highest standards of safety, and we will use every regulatory tool available to ensure vulnerable youth are protected."

The family of the injured minor, who is recovering, filed a lawsuit against the school earlier this week and offered insight into what occurred while at a news conference attended by reality television star Paris Hilton, who was a former client at the school.

Paris Hilton lends support to families who filed lawsuits against Provo Canyon School:

Paris Hilton lends support to lawsuits against Provo school

Following its investigation into the assault, the Utah Department of Health and Human Services (DHHS) also accused Provo Canyon School administrators of failing to act on previously documented safety concerns and transfer requests submitted by the victim before the assault.

In the weeks following the incident, DHHS imposed similar actions that were set to expire on Thursday. The new conditions are now permanent.

