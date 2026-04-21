These Provo elementary schools face closure due to budget shortfalls

PROVO, Utah — Several Provo elementary schools are being considered for closure, sparking concerns among parents and community members in the district.

The Provo City School District has begun hosting several community meetings to discuss the process it's undertaking that may lead to the closure of four schools. The district said the decision is still in its early stages, but officials are grappling with declining enrollment that has resulted in budget shortfalls.

The four schools facing an uncertain future are Spring Creek Elementary, Franklin Elementary, Amelia Earhart Elementary and Canyon Crest Elementary.

Caleb Price, the district's director of communications, shared that the process began when a boundary and feasibility study was launched in the Fall 2024.

Because of its geographic location, the district doesn’t have the room to expand as other school districts might, and city growth isn’t necessarily bringing in elementary-age students. According to Price, the district attributes that to rising housing costs and a declining birth rate.

BYU 'SOAR' college prep program halted amid federal policy changes:

BYU college prep program halted amid federal policy changes

So the Provo City School District is exploring options to make up for decreasing funds, which include reducing personnel, restructuring programs, adjusting school boundaries, and closing schools.

I reached out to parents of Canyon Crest students, who voiced concerns at a recent community meeting over the lasting negative impacts that closures can have on students, families and neighborhoods, and want the district to explore all the alternatives.

Price insists the district is trying to keep students and families top of mind.

“The fact that people are so upset and worried about the schools being talked about for consolidation or closure is a good thing," he said, "We want people to love the schools.

“Our school board is trying to make that education what our community wants and needs… while dealing with the budget constraints.”

Price encourages people to take part in community meetings, whether or not they’re in a part of the district where schools are affected, adding the district wants feedback.

There are several meetings in the weeks to come, with the next coming Wednesday at 6 p.m. at Spring Creek Elementary School. Other meetings are scheduled for Franklin Elementary (April 30), Provo Peaks Elementary (May 4), and Amelia Earhart Elementary (May 14).