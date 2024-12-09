Watch Now
Quarterback Cam Rising not expected to return to Utah, report claims

Mitch Alcala/AP
Utah quarterback Cameron Rising (7) warms up before an NCAA college football game against Oklahoma State Saturday, Sept. 21, 2024, in Stillwater, Okla. (AP Photo/Mitch Alcala)
SALT LAKE CITY, Utah — University of Utah quarterback Cam Rising is not expected to return to the Utes program even if he was granted an eighth year of new eligibility.

The college football and recruiting website 247 Sports said it's not yet clear if Rising would transfer to another school or declare for the NFL Draft.

After leading the Utes to back-to-back Pac-12 Conference championships in 2021 and 2022, Rising has had issues staying healthy and has barely played in the seasons since with an ACL injury and then hand and ankle injuries last season.

With a medical redshirt, the 25-year-old Rising would be eligible for an eighth collegiate season.

Despite head coach Kyle Whittingham's announcement Sunday that he would be returning for a 21st season, Utah's quarterback is dangerously thin with Isaac Wilson, Brandon Rose and Sam Huard all entering the transfer portal with an intent to leave the Utes program.

