'I'm back': Whittingham shuts down any speculation about retirement as Utes head coach

SALT LAKE CITY — While the University of Utah football program has some changes in staffing and uncertainty at the quarterback position for 2025, there's one cornerstone that is staying put.

After a disappointing first season in the Big 12, finishing 2-7 in the conference and 5-7 overall, some wondered if Whittingham's time at the helm for the Utes was coming to an end.

But a statement released Sunday "in response to questions about his future career plans," Utah Football released the following brief statement from Whittingham:

"I'm back."

An ode to the legendary Michael Jordan's announcement back in 1995, Whittingham's statement was posted on social media styled after MJ's fax.

Just a few days prior, the U of U announced that they hired Jason Beck as the new offensive coordinator. He will replace longtime offensive coordinator Andy Ludwig, who stepped down during the season amid Utah's offensive struggles.

It's not yet known who will play quarterback, however, as Isaac Wilson and Brandon Rose both announced earlier the same day that they plan to enter the transfer portal.