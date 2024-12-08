Watch Now
Sports

Actions

'I'm back': Whittingham shuts down any speculation about retirement as Utes head coach

Kyle Whittingham
Michael Wyke/AP
Utah head coach Kyle Whittingham, center, comes onto the field with his team before an NCAA college football game against Houston Saturday, Oct. 26, 2024, in Houston. (AP Photo/Michael Wyke)
Kyle Whittingham
Posted
and last updated

SALT LAKE CITY — While the University of Utah football program has some changes in staffing and uncertainty at the quarterback position for 2025, there's one cornerstone that is staying put.

After a disappointing first season in the Big 12, finishing 2-7 in the conference and 5-7 overall, some wondered if Whittingham's time at the helm for the Utes was coming to an end.

But a statement released Sunday "in response to questions about his future career plans," Utah Football released the following brief statement from Whittingham:

"I'm back."

An ode to the legendary Michael Jordan's announcement back in 1995, Whittingham's statement was posted on social media styled after MJ's fax.

Just a few days prior, the U of U announced that they hired Jason Beck as the new offensive coordinator. He will replace longtime offensive coordinator Andy Ludwig, who stepped down during the season amid Utah's offensive struggles.

It's not yet known who will play quarterback, however, as Isaac Wilson and Brandon Rose both announced earlier the same day that they plan to enter the transfer portal.

Recent Local Utah Stories

 

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Watch the Utah Hockey Club all season long on Utah 16
fox13webad.jpg

About Us

Watch FOX 13 News on your favorite streaming device anytime, anywhere