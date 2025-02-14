Rail damage forces UTA FrontRunner stoppage in Davis County

CLEARFIELD, Utah — The normally brief commute between Clearfield and Roy will take a bit longer for FrontRunner users on Friday after rail damage was discovered between the two Davis County cities.

Utah Transit Authority officials have suspended FrontRunner service between Clearfield and Roy so crews can repair the damage discovered Friday morning. The damage caused delays during the morning commute as trains were forced to slow down in certain sections.

The cause of the damage is unknown and UTA believes rail repairs could take up to six hours.

With FrontRunner unable to run between the cities, a bus bridge is now in place to transport riders.