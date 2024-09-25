Reward offered for information on 2023 murder in Utah County

SPRINGVILLE, Utah — The Springville Police Department is offering a reward to help solve a murder that happened 10 months ago.

The department announced a $5,000 reward on Wednesday for information that leads to the arrest and conviction in the deadly shooting of 23-year-old Michael "Mikey" Mayer.

Mayer was shot and killed in the early hours of Nov. 18. He was reportedly being robbed at gunpoint before he was shot outside of his apartment complex at 216 S. 100 West.

Multiple people were temporarily detained for questioning after the shooting. One woman was charged with obstruction of justice and later pleaded guilty. Police said she was walking near the crime scene and ran away from officers when they tried to talk to her. She hid in a nearby apartment, which led to a multi-hour standoff before she was taken into custody.

Anyone with information about the case is asked to call Det. Sgt. McCoy at 801-491-5528 or Det. Cpl. Mulford at 801-491-5554.

In a GoFundMe to help Mayer's family with funeral expenses, he was described as someone who "embodies love, selflessness and genuine kindness."