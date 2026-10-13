Runners begin 260-mile journey around Great Salt Lake to support conservation efforts

SALT LAKE CITY — Ultrarunner Dakota Jones and community members kicked off a five-day, nearly 260-mile relay around the Great Salt Lake on Tuesday, aiming to raise awareness and money for water conservation efforts.

The event, called “Where the Water Was,” began at the Utah State Capitol and will continue through Oct. 17. The project is organized through Footprints and designed to highlight challenges facing the Great Salt Lake while encouraging public involvement in conservation efforts.

Jones said the run’s name reflects both the region’s history and the lake’s changing shoreline.

“We’re running around the part of the Bonneville Shoreline Trail where the water was 30,000 years ago,” Jones said. “We’re going to be running along where the lake shore should be, but frequently we’re not going to even be able to see the water because the lake has receded so much.”

Moab 240 runners now home after 12 hours stuck in the desert:

After being stuck in the desert for 12 hours, runners speak on their experience at Moab 240 race

The route circles the Great Salt Lake, covering roughly 260 miles over five days. Jones, an experienced ultramarathon runner, said the challenge is significant even with years of training.

“The Great Salt Lake is the Great Salt Lake for a reason,” he said. “It’s a big place.”

Organizers say the relay is intended to bring attention to conservation efforts and connect residents with ways they can help.

Jones highlighted three calls to action for community members. The first is donating to a fundraiser benefiting the Utah Rivers Council and Grow the Flow, organizations that work on Great Salt Lake issues.

The second is supporting the People’s Charter for the Great Salt Lake, a petition created by high school and college students that calls for specific actions to protect the lake.

The third is participating in the upcoming election.

“We just want people to participate in the democratic process because when that happens, then your voices get heard,” Jones said.

While the run is a major physical undertaking, Jones said organizers hope the event feels accessible and community-focused.

“It’s not a race or competition,” he said. “This is a community effort. We want people to join me. We want it to be a conversation. We want people to feel welcome and included.”

Organizers say community members are invited to participate along the route and at event gatherings throughout the week as runners make their way around the Great Salt Lake.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.