PROVO, Utah — An American Airlines flight bound for Dallas-Fort Worth veered off the taxiway ahead of departure at Provo Airport on Saturday.

American Eagle Flight 4928, operated by SkyWest Airlines, was scheduled to depart Provo at 7:05 a.m. before it was delayed by the incident.

Xilone Puffer Photo shows American Airlines flight on runway after incident on Saturday, November 28, 2026.

Photos shared with FOX 13 News by passengers onboard the plane showed the Bombardier CRJ700 off the taxiway while sitting in the rain under cloudy skies.

"The aircraft was taxiing at a low speed on a wet taxiway," SkyWest told FOX 13 News.

No one was injured and passengers were safely removed from the plane and transported back to the terminal.

Xilone Puffer

"Customers returned safely to the terminal and will re-depart this afternoon on a replacement aircraft," the airline added. "We apologize to our customers for the inconvenience."

According to the airline website, the flight has been rescheduled for 1:30 p.m.