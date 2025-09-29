Safety, security top of mind for Utahns following church shooting, fire

SALT LAKE CITY — After the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints deadly shooting and fire in Michigan over the weekend, many Utahns have expressed fear when planning to attend public gatherings or even large church meetings like the upcoming general conference set for next week.

"I feel it’s pretty upsetting, everything going on right now, especially as a mom. It makes you think... what is the future for our kids?" said Salt Lake City resident Nicole Poulsen, mother of a 2-year-old son. "I mean, I don’t even go to church, I’m not religious, but it’s still upsetting to me hearing all that, and it’s like, why do you have to be scared to go to church?"

WenDeed Russon was with her grandson at Laird Park and shared how upsetting the shooting and other incidents have been.

"It shouldn’t surprise us because of the climate that we’re living in," said Russon. "We have just been discussing it sitting here at the park. It feels so heavy right now and so sad."

A string of violent events is leaving people with several fears and questions.

"What do you do?" asked Russon. "How do you protect your family?"

"You're aware, not paranoid," answered former Salt Lake City Police Chief Chris Burbank.

Burbank's advice is to be alert and watch what's going on.

"When the hairs on the back of your neck stand up, don’t go there," he said. "If there’s a problem or commotion on one end, go to the other end. You always avoid those situations that may potentially erupt into something wrong."

Burbank shared that people should be more security-minded, but not to the point that it makes you "crazy" to the point that you don't participate.

'It's devastating': Woman inside Michigan church recalls what happened during mass shooting:

Survivor speaks after deadly mass shooting at Grand Blanc church

As police chief from 2006-15, Burbank saw one of Salt Lake City's worst mass shootings when a gunman walked into Trolley Square and shot and killed five people. Burbank says while it may feel like these violent targeted attacks are happening more often, they're not new.

As for the root cause, Burbank says everyone needs to work on seeing people as individuals and stop dehumanizing others just because of a difference of opinion.

"And I really think that’s the cause," he said. "If you view somebody as nothing more than their skin color, their religion, right or left beliefs. We as a society need to say we’ve had enough of this!"

And the ladies with their little ones at the park seem to agree.

"Why do we have to turn to violence? Poulsen asked. "Where is conversation?"