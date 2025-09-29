Funeral services, viewing for President Russell M. Nelson announced

SALT LAKE CITY — The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints has announced plans for tributes and services for the late President Russell M. Nelson, who died Sunday at the age of 101.

Below is a schedule of events for Nelson:

OCTOBER 1: “A Tribute to Russell M. Nelson” broadcast : Several Church leaders and The Tabernacle Choir at Temple Square will honor the life of President Russell M. Nelson.



This event is closed to the public, but available via broadcast at 10 a.m. at ChurchofJesusChrist.org, YouTube, and BYUtv.

OCTOBER 6: Public Viewing : The viewing will be open to the public and all ages on Monday, October 6, from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. in the Conference Center in Salt Lake City.

OCTOBER 7: Public Funeral Services. The funeral will be held in the Conference Center on Temple Square on Tuesday, October 7, 2025, at 12 p.m.



The funeral will be open to the public, ages 8 and older. Seating in the Conference Center (which seats 21,000 people) will be open on a first-come, first-served basis. Services will be broadcast globally on ChurchofJesusChrist.org, YouTube, and BYUtv.

Following the funeral service, a private burial for Nelson will take place.