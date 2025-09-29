Funeral services, viewing for President Russell M. Nelson announced

SALT LAKE CITY — The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints has announced plans for tributes and services for the late President Russell M. Nelson, who died Sunday at the age of 101.
Below is a schedule of events for Nelson:
OCTOBER 1: “A Tribute to Russell M. Nelson” broadcast: Several Church leaders and The Tabernacle Choir at Temple Square will honor the life of President Russell M. Nelson.
- This event is closed to the public, but available via broadcast at 10 a.m. at ChurchofJesusChrist.org, YouTube, and BYUtv.
OCTOBER 6: Public Viewing: The viewing will be open to the public and all ages on Monday, October 6, from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. in the Conference Center in Salt Lake City.
OCTOBER 7: Public Funeral Services. The funeral will be held in the Conference Center on Temple Square on Tuesday, October 7, 2025, at 12 p.m.
- The funeral will be open to the public, ages 8 and older. Seating in the Conference Center (which seats 21,000 people) will be open on a first-come, first-served basis. Services will be broadcast globally on ChurchofJesusChrist.org, YouTube, and BYUtv.
Following the funeral service, a private burial for Nelson will take place.