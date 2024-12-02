Salt Lake Area mountains under 'moderate' avalanche danger

SALT LAKE CITY — Following a week with several avalanches caused by skiers, snowboarders, and natural causes Utah Avalanche Center experts have labeled avalanche danger as 'moderate' across Utah.
Monday, the Utah Avalanche Center released the following warnings for a few areas:
- Salt Lake Area- mid and upper-elevation slopes facing northwest through east and upper-elevation slopes facing southeast and west. (The best and safest riding conditions will be in wind and sun-sheltered terrain under 30 degrees in slope steepness. Here, you will avoid the avalanche danger by being on a slope less than 30°. And, just as important, you will find soft snow and can avoid hitting rocks while you turn.)
- Provo Area- mid and upper-elevation slopes facing northwest through east and upper-elevation slopes facing southeast and west. (Extra caution is advised in the mountains south of Provo Canyon Road which includes Cascade and Provo Peak environs)
- Ogden Area- mid and upper-elevation slopes facing northwest through east.