Utah population growth slows for second straight year, study shows

SALT LAKE CITY — Utah's population continued to grow over the past year, keeping up with the trend seen for over a decade, but the rate of that growth has once again slowed, according to a new report.

The Kem C. Gardner Policy Institute's 2025 population estimate report showed the state added 44,351 residents since July 2024. However, while the population increased, the growth rate shrank to 1.3 percent, down from 1.5 percent in 2024.

This is the second straight year that Utah has seen a shrinking growth rate.

One of the startling findings of the study showed that natural change has returned as the biggest driver of state growth at 57 percent, reversing the trend of the previous four years when net migration was the leader in population increase.

According to the Institute, natural change is "the difference between the number of annual births and annual deaths." The study also noted that for the first time in over a decade, natural change increased in Utah.

"A significant shift occurred this year, with natural change contributing the majority of new Utahns, making it the primary driver of growth for the first time this decade. This represents a return to Utah’s historical growth patterns seen before the recent period of high levels of net migration," said Emily Harris with the Institute.

Of the counties that grew the most in population, Utah County led the way with nearly 16,000 new residents, followed by Salt Lake, Washington and Tooele counties.

In all, 24 counties in the state experienced population growth, while five counties saw population declines (Daggett, Piute, Garfield, Wayne and San Juan).