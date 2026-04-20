1 killed in early morning shooting at Salt Lake City hotel; suspect at large

SALT LAKE CITY — A suspect remains at large after one person was killed in an early morning shooting Monday inside a Salt Lake City hotel.

The Salt Lake City Police Department was called to the Springhill Suites hotel at 615 South 300 West just after 6:30 a.m., and found one person who had been shot and later died on the scene.

Salt Lake City police share information on hotel shooting in video below:

Police briefing on Salt Lake City hotel shooting

While police said the shooting appeared to be an "isolated incident" between two people who knew each other, the suspect has yet to be taken into custody.

The identities of the person killed or the suspect have yet to be released.

FOX 13 News Salt Lake City police vehicle seen outside hotel following shooting on Monday, April 20, 2026.

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