30 years of holiday magic and tradition in Salt Lake City come to an end

SALT LAKE CITY — Don't be surprised if the lyrics to "Blue Christmas" spring to mind for Salt Lake City residents this holiday season.

When Elvis sang, "Won't be the same dear, if you're not here with me," he could have been singing about the end of a beloved 30-year tradition in the Avenues neighborhood that drew thousands from across the state each year.

For three decades, Forrest Nunley turned his home into what he called Frosty's Winter Wonderland, where visitors could gawk at thousands of Christmas and holiday decorations that adorned his front yard. From the traditional blow molds of yesteryear to seemingly miles of string lights, Nunley's home was an annual must-see for many Utah families.

But this season, the lights will be dark, as Nunley shared on social media that it's "time to officially retire" and that Frosty's Winter Wonderland will not return this season.

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In recent years, Nunley shared with FOX 13 News that setting up and sharing his display helped comfort him in his battle with Parkinson's disease.

"When I'm doing nothing and bored, Parkinson's seems to be there, but when I'm working and got my brain so busy and something else, something so big, and I've got to be so focused and working so hard mentally and physically, it's been really good for me," he said in 2023.

Nunley's holiday display began after he and his wife married and, while decorating their first tree, realized they had extra decorations, which they set up outside. From there, Nunley became an avid hunter for the nostalgic decorations so many fondly remember from their childhood.

During the off-season, the Christmas collection sat in 4 sheds at Nunley's home. But when the autumn winds began to blow, it signaled that it was time for him and others to start planning the month-long process to get Frosty's Winter Wonderland back up and glowing.

Although the holiday season will be a bit less bright this season, Nunley is sharing one last gift. On Saturday, he will hold a Christmas and Antique Garage Sale where fans of the display can "own a piece of history."

During the sale, every blow mold and decoration will be available, with festivities beginning at 9 a.m. at his home, located at 805 East 18 Avenue.