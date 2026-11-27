SALT LAKE CITY — The kitchen at the Sacred Light of Christ Church is always busy this time of year. Preparing food, cooking meals and cleaning the church basement, all to provide a place to celebrate a holiday around a shared meal.

It's especially meaningful at the church, since many who attend the annual dinner have no one else they can celebrate with.

"Loneliness is something that I've experienced in my life, and so I don't want anyone else to suffer in that," said Summer Stiverson, the churce's vents coordinator. "And so, it's very important for me to be here this year to see faces that I've never seen."

But Jay Leishman isn't one of those new faces.

"I've been coming for forty or fifty years," Leishman said.

Leishman's been coming to the church since his 20s, when he was no longer welcome at another table.

"They didn't accept me, they were calling me all kinds of names, my siblings were calling me different names," Leishman recalled.

He'd just come out to his family, and they stopped talking to him.

"So, I just lived my whole life without them," he said.

Without family, it gets especially tough around the holidays.

"Holidays are a little harder to be comfortable with ... because it's usually family oriented," Leishman said.

But when he started coming to the church, he realized "sometimes family is more than just blood.”

"I look at the church as my family now, they're my family," he said.

So almost every year, Leishman celebrates Thanksgiving with his newfound family, in the church's basement surrounded by people he loves.

"Well, they're my brothers and sisters, since I don't have a family," he shared, "they're my adopted family."

A Thanksgiving tradition that's only improved with time.

"Gets better and better," Leishman said.