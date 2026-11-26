SALT LAKE CITY — One person was shot and killed during an overnight argument Wednesday in Salt Lake City.

Just before midnight, Salt Lake City Police responded to the intersection of Signora Drive and Los Angeles Street and found the unidentified victim dead.

According to police, the shooting stemmed from an argument between people inside two houses, although few details were released.

Police were looking at vehicles along Signora and Autumn avenues during their investigation.

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