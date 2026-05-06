Cesar Chavez Blvd. in Salt Lake City renamed to honor Dolores Huerta

SALT LAKE CITY — A street in Salt Lake City has had its name changed from honoring Cesar Chavez to honoring another labor leader.

Earlier this year, allegations of sexual abuse by the late Chavez emerged.

In SLC, 500 South between State Street and 700 East was honorarily named Cesar Chavez Blvd. since 2002. But after Tuesday's city council meeting, that is no longer the case.

The Salt Lake Tribune reported that the city took the Chavez street signs down less than a month after the allegations were published by the New York Times.

On Tuesday, the Salt Lake City Council unanimously voted to rename the stretch of 500 South to Dolores Huerta Blvd.

Huerta, 96, started the National Farm Workers Association alongside Chavez.

The Tribune reported last month that the idea was pitched by SLC council member Alejandro Puy.

“I would like to see a Latina leader, a civil-rights activist [be honored],” he said, adding that Huerta is “somebody that I look up to.”

In Tuesday's meeting, one person opted to speak during the public comment portion but did not express any support or opposition to the renaming. He spoke until his time was up and the council had to cut his microphone.