Charges filed against 43-year-old accused of starting Memory Grove Park fire

SALT LAKE CITY — A 43-year-old man is facing charges following a fire at Memory Grove Park near the Utah State Capitol on Friday. The fire burned about half an acre of land before it was brought under control, according to the Salt Lake City Fire Department.

Watch Live: Salt Lake County DA announces charges in Memory Grove Park Fire

Matthew John Nelson was arrested and faces charges of reckless burning endangering human life, possession of a schedule II drug, and use of drug paraphernalia.

Firefighters were called to the fire, that damaged 15 trees in the park, on Friday morning. Officials stated at the time that park employees and community member reports held them respond quickly and keep the blaze from spreading further.

When one police officer arrived at the scene, he was approached by pedestrians who stated they had seen an individual leaving the scene of the fire and going into a public restroom.

The officer went to the bathroom and found that Nelson had locked himself inside and refused to leave.

According to court documents, the officer forced his way into the bathroom and found Nelson washing his bags and other belongings in the sink. Inside Nelson's bags, officers reported finding a torch and a melatonin bottle containing methamphetamine.

Watch: Crews work to contain fire in Memory Grove Park

Memorial grove fire

Fire investigators determined that the fire started at a camp site in the area. That site had cans, wrappers, and logs that were used in the creation of a campfire that spread outward to nearby dry grass and leaves.

In total, 15 trees were lost in the fire, which park staff estimate were worth $15,000.

Another witness, this time a park employee, reported that he had reported to the fire's area and saw Nelson standing in the middle of a burned portion of grass. When the employee told Nelson he had to leave the area, he refused and had to be physically removed by the staff member.