Diners say Market Street closure marks end of an era in Salt Lake City

SALT LAKE CITY — A Salt Lake staple is coming to an end after Market Street announced that it's closing its doors after decades of being in the downtown area.

“It’s too often there are sort of getting rid of well-established restaurants and just making modern ones without any soul,” said Herriman resident Heidi Scott.

“I mean, it’s where we brought our kids, we texted our kids to tell them that it wasn’t going to be here, and they were very sad," said Jeanie Staehr, who visits frequently from out of town.

The restaurant mentioned economic struggles and less foot traffic as reasons for the closure, and unfortunately, it is not alone; Cucina Toscana just down the street announced its closure as well.

“It makes me sad,” said Salt Lake resident Kevin Earl. "You also see a lot of people celebrating chain restaurants… but our local flavor is getting hurt by that.”

Melva Sine with the Utah Restaurant Association said this is the reality the restaurant industry is facing right now.

"It's everything: it's supply chain shortages, it's workplace, it's inflation,” Sine said. "People have less discretionary income, and so people who used to eat out once a week are now eating out once a month.”

Sine said restaurants have been trying to bounce back since COVID, and being located downtown doesn’t help either.

“Downtown Salt Lake has created many struggles for restaurants, with like, taking away parking, the construction zones,” she said. “Unless you make it to where the community is drawing in people, then all those restaurants in those areas are going to struggle.”

However, it's not just finances that those who live in the area are worried about.

“What is going to happen to the spaces when they’re gone? There’s going to be empty businesses... That’s going to be a blight on people visiting town,” Earl said.

But after losing 220 restaurants during COVID statewide, Sine said Utah is seeing an increase in population, which may help in the future.

“I have hope for the restaurant industry, these people who, as I say, are so resilient,” she said. "We're praying that all of them will be able to be successful, but yes, we are going to have casualties from many of these situations of high costs and inflation.”

In the meantime, there are ways those who live in the area can help.

“If you’re thinking, 'Where should I eat tonight?' and it’s a choice between a chain and a local place, go to the local place every time,” Earl said.

Market Street’s final day of service will be June 30, while Cucina Toscana’s will be this Saturday.