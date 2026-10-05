Fatal crash forces closure of downtown Salt Lake City intersection

SALT LAKE CITY — A crash involving a motorcycle that ended with one person dead has forced the closure of a downtown Salt Lake City intersection on Monday.

Watch live below as police close SLC intersection following fatal crash:

The Salt Lake City Police Department only shared that the incident at West Temple and 400 South involved a fatality, but offered no other details.

Drivers are being told to avoid the area as the intersection will be closed "for some time," according to police.

The fatal incident is the second in Utah on Monday that involved a motorcycle. A rider was killed after crashing into a school bus while attempting to turn near SR-56 in Cedar City,

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