School bus involved in fatal Cedar City crash

CEDAR CITY, Utah — One person was killed early Monday in a Cedar City accident involving a school bus and motorcycle.

The Utah Highway Patrol said a motorcyclist was killed in the incident that occurred on SR-56 and Lund Highway.

No students were on board the Iron County School District bus at the time of the accident. It's not known if anyone else was injured.

SR-56 is currently closed at Westview Drive in Cedar City, and drivers should expect delays in the area.

"We extend our deepest condolences and prayers to the family of the driver involved in this morning’s tragic accident," the school district said in a statement.

An investigation into the accident is underway.

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