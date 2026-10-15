Hawk recovered nearly 100 days after Sugar House escape

SALT LAKE CITY — A hawk that escaped its Sugar House home this summer was finally recovered and returned home after nearly 100 days.

HawkWatch International announced that Stax, a Harris's hawk, was back home after going missing in June.

Weeks after Stax escaped the care of HawkWatch International, he was actually spotted at the Salt Lake Country Club, where he made a temporary home. However, because Harris's hawks are not native to Utah or known to migrate, his handlers were concerned about getting Stax home before winter.

Have you seen me? Missing Harris’s Hawk has Sugar House neighbors looking up:

Have you seen me? Missing Harris’s Hawk has Sugar House neighbors looking up

Working with the Utah Falconry Association, HawkWatch devised a plan to recover Stax, who was unlikely to survive in the wild due to injuries suffered during his "falconry career," the organization said.

After being recovered on Oct. 6, Stax underwent a veterinary examination and was placed in a week-long quarantine

“While we’ve been worried about Stax, we’re grateful he found a safe place nearby to call home while he was away,” said Education Director Melissa Halvorsen. “We can’t thank the Salt Lake Country Club enough for all their support. From giving us consistent access to the grounds for our recovery efforts to keeping us updated on Stax’s location and condition, we were able to keep close eyes on him while we worked through a recovery plan.”