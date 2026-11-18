SALT LAKE CITY — It's been a few years since northern Utah dealt with a storm as bad as the one that blew through Tuesday night, and it showed in all the highway accidents and slowdowns.

One of the major pain points in Salt Lake County was along Interstate 80 in Parleys Canyon, where eastbound traffic was at a standstill for much of the evening. Drivers stuck in the mess dealt with rain, snow, and semi-trucks that had slid off the road after failing to chain their tires.

FOX 13 News reporter Scott McKane was in the canyon and said it took one hour to travel from the canyon mouth to the East Canyon exit, a route that usually takes 6-7 minutes on a normal evening.

Video below shows traffic backups on I-80 in Parleys Canyon:

Traffic backups on I-80 in Parleys Canyon

According to the Utah Highway Patrol, in Parleys Canyon alone, 35 crashes were reported on Tuesday night. UHP did not say whether anyone was injured in any of the accidents.

Overall, UHP said it received 217 calls for crashes, slide-offs, and motorist assists in Utah and Salt Lake counties. The agency was unable to provide FOX 13 News with any statewide incident totals.

Hopefully, Tuesday was a good refresher for Utah drivers after relatively clear streets without much storm activity over the past 2-3 years. However, conditions are expected to deteriorate on Thursday when another storm moves in, bringing more snow to mountain areas and heavy rain to the valleys.

Move over! UHP steps up enforcement of left-lane driving:

UHP steps up enforcement of left-lane driving

The Utah Highway Patrol advises drivers to follow the following tips when driving in the snow and rain:

