Infant falls 11 feet out of open window in Salt Lake City

SALT LAKE CITY — A Salt Lake City infant is recovering after they allegedly fell from an open window. Police say the child was 2 years old.

Salt Lake City police tell FOX 13 News that the incident happened after 10:00 p.m. on Wednesday. The child was taken to the hospital, where police were called, and has since been released with only minor injuries.

The parents of the infant, who haven't been identified, told investigators they were cleaning and had the window open with a screen on.

At one point, the child jumped on the couch, which was by the window, and fell through the window with the screen. The fall was about 11 feet, according to investigators.

Police say the parents took the infant to the hospital and were able to confirm their story thanks to a camera in the home that captured the incident.