Two killed in crash on SR-32 in Summit County

SUMMIT COUNTY, Utah — Two people are dead following a crash on Monday in Summit County. Officials have not released the names of the victims.

According to Utah Highway Patrol, on Monday at 6:44 a.m., a white Toyota Camry was traveling north on SR-32 when it went off the roadway and over-corrected, ending up turned 90 degrees in the oncoming lane.

A Jeep Wrangler was traveling southbound and struck the passenger side of the Camry. The driver and passenger of the Camry were declared dead at the scene.

The driver of the Jeep sustained minor injuries in the crash and was treated at the scene.

The crash is under investigation.