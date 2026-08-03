Salt Lake County Animal Services in need of assistance following apartment fire

MIDVALE, Utah — As hundreds of displaced residents of the North Union Apartments work to put their lives back together, Salt Lake County Animal Services needs help caring for animals impacted by the fire.

Animal Services officers spent hours in the building attempting to get animals out of the building with the assistance of first responders.

"While firefighters battle the blaze and secure the building, our officers are right there with them, helping safely remove pets whenever conditions allow, reuniting animals with their families, providing temporary shelter for displaced pets, and making sure every animal receives the care it needs," the organization wrote on social media.

The agency now needs the community's help in donating needed supplies for the impacted families and pets.

On Monday, the agency will collect donations of large and extra-large wire crates, unopened dog and cat food, and dog beds at its location at 511 West 3900 South in Salt Lake City. Officials will then deliver the supplies on Tuesday.

Anyone looking to make monetary donations can CLICK HERE