After going missing again, Salt Lake City man with autism is found safe

SALT LAKE CITY — A Salt Lake City man with autism who went missing twice in recent months has been found safe again.

According to his mother, 29-year-old August Beckwith went missing Monday after he was discharged from the hospital where he was being treated following his most recent disappearance.

On Sunday, Lori Beckwith posted to social media that her son, who is non-verbal and is considered a vulnerable adult, had been found.

"We are overjoyed and deeply grateful," she wrote. "Thank you to the many remarkable people who helped with compassion and kindness throughout."

At the time of his latest disappearence, Lori said irresponsibility is not the reason for his latest disappearance.

"This is not carelessness or failure," she posted. "For individuals with autism and trauma, transitions can be the most dangerous moments — even when there are signs of hope and improvement."

August originally went missing on Nov. 17, prompting a continuous, weeks-long search. After he was found on Dec. 10, his mother thanked those who had searched for him, as well as the "homeless men and women of this city" who cared for August as others were searching for him.