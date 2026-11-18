SALT LAKE CITY — The Salt Lake City Council voted Tuesday to temporarily prohibit data center development while the city works on new rules for the facilities.

The council approved the measure 6-0, with one member absent. The pause can last up to 180 days and is intended to give the city time to address concerns such as water and power use, noise, lighting and air quality.

But a data center already proposed near homes in Northpoint could still move forward under the existing zoning, according to council staff.

The council added the temporary prohibition to its agenda late Monday and suspended its usual rules to take up the measure Tuesday night.

District 1 council member Victoria Petro, who represents Northpoint, said the city has been working on the issue for some time. She said the pause allows leaders to consider what protections they can put in place.

“It’s a chance for us to catch our breath,” Petro said. “It absolutely is not salvation. It is not a no.”

Northpoint project already under review

Florida-based Qlevr LLC is pursuing a data center near 2200 West and 2950 North, close to homes in Northpoint.

Qlevr has filed an application with the Utah Division of Air Quality for backup generators at the site. A separate building permit application for the property is under review by Salt Lake City, according to Sofia Jeremias, a communications and engagement manager for the city’s Department of Community and Neighborhoods.

Council staff told FOX 13 News the temporary prohibition would delay the city’s review of the Northpoint application. However, staff said an existing development agreement gives the property rights under its current zoning.

That means any new city regulations would not apply to the project unless the developer voluntarily agreed to follow them, staff said. The project still requires applicable approvals.

Petro said the existing zoning already allowed that type of development and that the property is vested.

Seeking protections for neighbors

Petro said she wants to use the pause to bring the developer, neighbors and other stakeholders together to discuss potential protections.

She said additional requirements for the Northpoint project would require a voluntary agreement with the developer or involvement from another authority.

“Those neighbors in particular have already been subjected to the worst of development pressure,” Petro said. “I won’t sacrifice them again.”

Qlevr has also proposed data centers in Indiana and Minnesota. The company’s president told FOX 13 News that Qlevr is not answering questions about the Northpoint project.