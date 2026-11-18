SALT LAKE CITY — For the second straight week, the University of Utah finds itself at No. 2 in the College Football Playoff rankings, while BYU also remained at No. 10.

The Utes held their ranking following the team's thrilling win over Arizona.

BYU was unable to move up in the rankings, even with a Cougars win over Baylor, due to a lack of upsets on the schedule last weekend.

Georgia remains the No. 1 ranked team, followed by Utah, Alabama, UCLA and Texas.

If the season ended Tuesday, BYU would face Miami in the opening round of the playoffs, with the winner advancing to play Utah.

Utah plays its final regular season road game Saturday at TCU, while the Cougars travel to Kansas.