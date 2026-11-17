SALT LAKE CITY — Salt Lake City Mayor Erin Mendenhall announced she will not seek a third term in office, leading many to wonder if she may envision a run for governor in 2028.

In a statement released Tuesday, Mendenhall shared that her current administration will end on Jan. 4, 2028.

"It is a decision I have come to carefully, and it is one that leaves my future open for the next adventure. It reflects my belief in term limits and strong diversity of voices in city government," wrote the mayor.

Mendenhall first took office in 2020 after serving on the Salt Lake City Council, and was then reelected for a second term. In her statement, she said she will soon announce "several major initiatives" that she hopes will continue after her mayoral term ends.

"My heart is full of love and gratitude for this city and all 4,000 of my coworkers who keep it running," Mendenhall said. "This final chapter will be the best one yet.”