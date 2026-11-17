SALT LAKE CITY — Utah state systems, including the University of Utah, experienced various communication outages on Tuesday.

As of noon, the outage had mostly been resolved, but how many state entities were affected is unknown. The regional system serves many outlets, and the outage is not state- or University of Utah-generated.

Highly classified US national security communications network goes down:

Highly classified US national security communications network goes down, sources say

According to the Utah Division of Technology Services, state agency systems are now on a redundant system until the issue is completely repaired.

FOX 13 News reporter Ben Winslow is on Capitol Hill in Salt Lake City and shared that he is unable to make calls while in a committee hearing.

The outage comes after days of system problems that have affected national air travel, banking systems, the National Security Agency and Apple.

FOX 13 News reached out to state officials to learn more about the outage and what was affected.

Stay with fox13now.com and FOX 13 News for the latest on this breaking news story