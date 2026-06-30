Salt Lake City Police investigate possibly intentional killings of neighborhood peacocks

SALT LAKE CITY — ﻿Three peacocks recently died in Salt Lake City’s Poplar Grove neighborhood.

Some residents say they believe at least one and possibly all three were killed — that someone intentionally ran them over.

Those living on and around the street where the peacocks tend to gather took their concerns to Salt Lake City Police.

Ironically, there is a large mural of peacocks on the west side of the SLCPD's Pioneer precinct building, just a few blocks away.

Tyler Asman said the wild peacocks have been roaming her Poplar Grove street for decades.

“They’re pretty magical! People come drive through the neighborhood just to see them," Asman said.

WATCH: Neighbors rally to protect peacocks and turkeys on Salt Lake City's west side

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Amy Larsen said she and others are always keeping an eye on the peacocks.

“That’s the whole thing... These birds are such a big part of our community," she said.

So many people were shocked and saddened when a male peacock was found dead on Larsen's street in early May, she said.

“We picked him up, we buried him, everybody was really sad. And we thought maybe this was like an accident — things happen, right?” she recalled.

But Larsen said grief turned to anger when a neighbor provided her with doorbell camera footage. It showed a smaller black pickup truck run over the peacock before speeding away.

Then, earlier this month, two more peacocks were found dead.

Nanci Mercado said she and her family could barely believe the news.

“It’s very devastating. We have three years in this neighborhood and we always see the peacocks every day," she said.

Salt Lake City Police Sgt. Greg Wilking said neighbors gathered as much information as possible and called them.

“We’ve started a case with that, so it’s under investigation. It’ll be sent up to detectives," Wilking said.

But added that it’s still not clear whether this is a police matter or a case for animal control officers.

Larsen said she just wants the peacock deaths to stop.

“We have a beautiful, diverse neighborhood, and most people love them," she said.

Wilking urges anyone with information about the deaths of the birds to call SLCPD at 801-799-3000.