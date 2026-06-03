Salt Palace Convention Center to close for 3 years starting in 2027 amid major redevelopment projects

SALT LAKE CITY — The Salt Palace Convention Center will close next year and remain closed for three years for a major renovation of its own, plus a portion that was purchased by the Smith Entertainment Group.

Salt Lake County officials confirmed Tuesday that the convention center will fully close in the fall of 2027. Mayor Jenny Wilson's office says the construction is estimated to start in the spring of 2027 and be completed by January 2031.

Last year, Utah Jazz owner Ryan Smith's company purchased a piece of land where part of the Salt Palace currently sits, with the intention of building an expanded "entertainment district." It includes the 6.5-acre square block just east of the Delta Center, which is owned by Salt Lake County.

County approves sale of Salt Palace land to Smith Entertainment Group

However, the county says on its website that the Japanese Garden property on that block was not part of the sale, and it will continue to be owned and maintained by the county.

The county has not announced any closures for Abravanel Hall or the Utah Museum of Contemporary Art at this time.

It's not yet known where the major conventions that come to Salt Lake regularly will go instead during the closure.