Scaffolding surrounding Salt Lake Temple begins to be removed

SALT LAKE CITY — The renovation of the Salt Lake Temple reached a visible milestone this week as crews began removing the scaffolding that has enveloped the building for the last several years.

Throughout the project, the temple's spires and body have been fully covered by the scaffolding, which allowed construction workers to access all areas of the building. The scaffolding removal will allow crews to begin cleaning the temple's stone walls.

The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

"For visitors to Temple Square, this is one of the clearest signs that the long-term construction work is nearing completion," the church said in a release.

The church said the scaffolding's removal means crews have almost completed the exterior work during the temple renovation, and that detailed work on the interior can begin.

Renovation efforts, which first began in 2019 and included seismic upgrades and structural strengthening, are expected to be completed by the end of the year. A six-month open house is scheduled for 2027 ahead of the temple's reopening.