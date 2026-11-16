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Speed believed to be factor after motorcyclist killed in Salt Lake City accident

Speed believed to be factor after motorcyclist killed in Salt Lake City accident
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SALT LAKE CITY — A motorcyclist was killed after striking a car in Salt Lake City late Sunday, and police believe a high rate of speed played a role in the accident.

The 46-year-old man was driving his motorcycle south on State Street just before 9 p.m. when he hit a car turning west onto 900 South.

The unidentified motorcyclist died following the incident.

Police said the speed of the motorcycle appeared to be a factor in the accident and an investigation is underway.

The driver of the car remained on the scene and cooperated with police.

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