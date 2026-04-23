Women accuse Salt Lake City councilwoman of 'unwanted sexual advances'

SALT LAKE CITY — Accusations of unwanted sexual advances have been leveled against Salt Lake City Council member Eva Lopez Chavez, who is currently a candidate in Utah's new First Congressional District.

The Salt Lake Tribune reported that four people, three of whom are elected officials, accused Lopez Chavez of inappropriate behavior. According to the report, among the four accusers are fellow City Council member Victoria Petro, State Representative Hoang Nguyen (D-Salt Lake City), and State Senator Jen Plumb (D-Salt Lake City).

The accusations claim Lopez Chavez restrained them during unwanted sexual advances, the Salt Lake Tribune reported. All the accusers said the allegedly inappropriate actions occurred before Lopez Chavez joined the Salt Lake City Council in 2023, and that they had never reported them to police.

In a statement to FOX 13 News, an attorney for Lopez Chavez denied the accusations.

"These statements are largely false and highly misleading. It hurts even more that some of these allegations are being made by Eva’s friends," said attorney Greg Skordas.

"Politics is, sadly, very ugly now in this country. And occurrences like this are far too frequent. The timing of these allegations makes them even more salacious and wrong."

The Salt Lake City Council said it is reviewing the information regarding Lopez Chavez, which it takes "very seriously," and that it will take any action necessary to uphold its "standards."

"We have a responsibility to uphold a safe, respectful, and accountable environment, and we stand unequivocally against all forms of harassment and misconduct," the council shared in a statement.