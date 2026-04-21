Bingham Canyon Mine tours, experience reopens to visitors

SALT LAKE CITY — One of the largest open-pit mines in the world is right here in northern Utah, and it is once again open for visitors to take in and tour.

Sitting in the Oquirrh Mountains, the Bingham Canyon Mine opened in 1903 and operates nonstop throughout the year, mining copper and other minerals.

But you don't have to be a miner to see the massive complex. On Monday, the Rio Tinto Kennecott visitor experience reopened for the season, giving everyone a chance to get an up-close look at the property.

As part of the visit, guests can take shuttles to a mine overlook, where they can check out the equipment and the mine itself.

Tickets are $6, while children under 5 years old are free, with all ticket sales donated to the Kennecott Charitable Foundations, which contributes millions to local charities.