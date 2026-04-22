Criminal charges possible after road rage causes rollover crash on I-215

MURRAY, Utah — Two drivers engaged in what police believe was road rage on a Utah freeway Tuesday evening, and it led to one of them rolling into a ditch.

Utah Highway Patrol said a pickup truck and a Dodge Charger were traveling west on I-215. They were traveling at high speeds near the I-15 interchange when they collided with each other.

The driver of the Charger lost control, and the car went spinning off to the right. It hit a pole and then rolled multiple times, according to UHP.

A boy and a girl were in the Charger and were taken to the hospital with injuries ranging from minor to moderate. Nobody in the pickup was injured.

UHP said they will screen the case with the Salt Lake County District Attorney's office to determine if road rage charges are possible for either party. It was not specified whether either driver was at fault or if both engaged equally in the road rage.