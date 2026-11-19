Food has a way of bringing families together. For a West Jordan father and daughter, it’s also a way to share where they come from and bring others to the table.

In the kitchen, 82-year-old Kwame Osei-Boamah doesn’t need a measuring cup.

“In Africa, we don’t measure anything; you just add what's needed little by little," Osei-Boamah said.

Osei-Boamah learned to cook by feel, making the food he grew up eating in Ghana.

“Fufu is the main type of food in West Africa. It’s originally from our tribe in Ghana,” he said.

Fufu is a soft, dough-like West African staple, often made from cassava and plantain and eaten with soups or stews. Osei-Boamah grew up eating fufu with his mother. He said he eventually started making it for his own family.

“I loved it when you made us fufu growing up,” Kwame's daughter, Celest Osei-Boamah, told him.

Now, Celest is bringing her dad into something they can share together: Cooking with Kwame. With the help of Celest's husband, Brian, the father and daughter teach people how to make fufu and peanut butter soup in their West Jordan home.

Visitors stand in the kitchen, asking questions and stirring the fufu as the smell of the food and sounds of laughter fill the room.

“I grew up with Europeans, and then I grew up with my dad who's from Ghana,” Celest said. “I want to preserve my family's legacy through food."

What Kwame passed down to his daughter is now something they’re sharing with others.

“It’s not just about making fufu; it’s about helping people connect to themselves more, too,” Celest explained. “I hope they want to take a little piece of Ghana with them home."