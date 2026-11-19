WEST JORDAN, Utah — As winter rolls in, icy and snowy conditions can create tough conditions not only for drivers, but also for kids heading to school.

The best thing for parents hurrying to get their students off, according to the Jordan School District, is to build more time into the morning routine so there’s less rushing and speeding through icy areas.

Bus driver Lacey Paschall has been with the Jordan School District for six years. She's seen a lot of motorists speed right through her bus stop sign and school zones.

“Our motorists are the biggest concern for me, not necessarily my kids,” Paschall said. “I give them a reminder if I know the weather is coming the night before, like ‘Hey, if it's bad outside, let's be really cautious on the sidewalks’. My kids have always responded really well to that, but it's definitely other motorists not taking their time, rushing around us.”

Paschall shared tips for students heading to school in the ice and snow:



Dress in warm, waterproof layers

Dress in bright colors and reflective gear on backpacks so drivers can see them better

Wear solid, waterproof shoes

Maintain 12 feet of space from the bus at all times

Stay on the sidewalk

Avoid playing in the snow mounds built up on the side of the road

“They're still going to walk 12 feet out and 12 feet ahead, watch and wait for a signal, even if it's cold, which I know is not very fun for them. In the mornings we need them on the sidewalk where they're away from snowy roads,” she said. “Snowy sidewalks are better than a snowy road.”

For students waiting for the bus, the MyView app tells families when the bus is on its way. That way, students can stay warm inside a little longer and come to the bus stop when needed. Parents can also get a notification if the bus is coming late.

“We have the MyView parent app, and it's got that awesome radius,” Paschall explained. “They can set it up either between a 500 or 1000 foot radius, and so it gives them either a 2 to 5 minute window to let them know when their child's bus is entering into that zone.”

Jordan School District’s Safety and Security Director Matt Alvernaz shared how the city has established safe routes for students who walk to school that are a priority for the snowplows.

“So the city is aware to make sure that these paths are cleared first,” Alvernaz said. “If they’re going to go out and do the snow clearing on the sidewalks and roads, that those paths are set and safe for the kids.”

If it comes down to canceling school, Alvernaz said they will make that decision on a case-by-case basis and send a notification out to the parents.